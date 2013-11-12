Lil’ Kim Accused Of Stealing “Dead Girl Walking” Artwork [PHOTOS]

On her Halloween hit, “Dead Girl Walking,” Lil’ Kim marked her foes for death. Yet in real life, she’s been accused of having sticky fingers when it came to the promotional single cover.

The artwork showcased a supposed Lil’ Kim in morbid green makeup, a red wig and one eye completely missing. But, as fate would have it, that may not be exactly the case.

Samantha Ravndahl told TMZ that the pic was actually her and she eventually became a victim of a Queen Bee jackmove.

Ravndahl says she posted the macabre selfie online … and soon discovered that Lil’ Kim was using the very same image on her own social media sites. Ravndahl tells us … she contacted Lil’ Kim’s people asking for payment and got the runaround — first she was told Kim wasn’t willing to pay anything … and when Ravndahl persisted … was told that Kim’s team “works slowly.” All the while … Ravndahl says Kim continued to re-post the image on various sites … even using it as the artwork for her single, “Dead Girl Walking” … and had the audacity to add a copyright logo.

Nearly every trace of the photo (and the song) have been removed from her official Facebook and Twitter page. Her mixtape, Hard Core 2K13 is still slated for a November 29 release date. Another single, “Looks Like Money” was also released.

Nearly is an adverb that signifies almost. Hit the gallery to see the pics of the alleged artwork that was social media swagger jacked.

