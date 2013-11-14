Lil’ Kim’s Ex-Boyfriend Ordered To Take Anti-Psychotic Drugs To Stand Trial For 6 Murders

In Lil’ Kim says she has a crazy ex-boyfriend, she is being deadly serious. The Queen Bee’s old flame, Damion “World” Hardy, has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs so he can stand trial for six murders. Yes, you read that right.

Reports the New York Daily News:

A federal appeals court has upheld a Brooklyn judge’s order to forcibly medicate rapper Lil’ Kim’s schizo ex-boyfriend to make him competent to stand trial for six murders. The three-judge panel said administering anti-psychotic drugs to Damion “World” Hardy was also necessary because he has repeatedly attacked guards and inmates in prison. He suffers from schizophrenia and delusions that he’s a Messiah. Hardy, 39, who was arrested in 2004, could also face the death penalty if he’s convicted of ordering the murder of a rival when he was the leader of the Cash Money Brothers drug gang in Bed-Stuy.

Hardy’s struggle is impeccable.

Reportedly, he made a trip to the Middle East sometime in 2004. That isn’t too out of the ordinary, except for the part about him trying to meet with the kings of Morocco and Jordan.

Hardy aka World Wise, also went on a rant years ago about about numerous rappers, including Jay Z and Ja Rule, being freemasons, helping to fan the flames of those pesky Illuminati rumors.

