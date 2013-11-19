Kanye West Talks Engagement, North West, & More On Ellen [VIDEO]

Earlier today, Kanye West premiered his long-expected visual for “Bound 2” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While that may be the talk of the Internets, the rapper also had a very candid discussion with the host about his fiancee Kim Kardashian, fatherhood, the importance of creativity and design, and more, as per usual.

Speaking on his significant other, West said “She’s a person that, when I was at my lowest moments, I could get on the phone with her and she would make me feel like I was here for a reason and I had something to say.”

Following this, the G.O.O.D. Music founder spoke more on his desire to create life-changing, convenient products, the Yeezus tour, and his creative agency DONDA.

Hear it all in the footage from Kanye West’s television appearance below and on the following pages.

http://www.kaltura.com/p/594251/sp/59425100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/6995152/partner_id/594251

—

Photo: The Ellen Degeneres Show

