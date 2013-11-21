Jim Jones – “Awareness” [LISTEN]

Jim Jones is very mindful of his position in the game and the success he’s achieved in his career. But he also know how far he’s come, and that warranted the release of a new track aptly titled “Awareness” that pretty much details it all.

After listening to the record, it’s clear that Jimmy was there to witness a lot of events firsthand. From his early days as a founding member of Harlem upstart, The Diplomats, to his current status as a rapper turned reality star, you can guess how many different circles he’s found himself in.

“I know about the streets and the addicts/ I was in ATL when Meech had it/ Talk about when Alex had visions/ On the all white couch, I was drunk with blurry vision,” Jone raps, speaking on his street ties.

Hear the Funkmaster Flex-premiered “Awareness” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

