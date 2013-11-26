Ashanti ft. Rick Ross – “I Got It” [LISTEN]

Ashanti has been in the studio cooking up new material, and today, she liberates the CDQ of a song leaked earlier this year titled “I Got It.” The prime difference on this version, aside from being properly mixed, is a feature verse from Rick Ross.

Hypnotic chords give the track an distinct sound, which the songstress compliments with some sultry vocals. Future, not credited, also assists with some ad-libs throughout the synth-heavy track.

“I Got It” will appear on Ashanti’s long-delayed Braveheart album, due to release some time early next year if all goes as planned. In August, the singer was spotted in the studio with former Murder Inc. label mate Ja Rule. Who knows? Perhaps we’ll see a reunion on her new LP.

Hear “I Got It,” featuring Rick Ross and Future below.

—

Photo: