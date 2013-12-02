Future ft. Yo Gotti – “Day 1” [LISTEN]

Ain’t a damn thing change about Future but his address and bankroll let him tell it. That’s his mantra on “Day 1,” a track featuring Yo Gotti that appears on DJ Esco‘s upcoming mixtape, No Sleep.

Both rappers are braggadocios in their own right, so it’s no surprise that would be their approach on this tune. “I just f**ked up your whole check on my Rollie/ You better come at me correct ’cause you don’t know me,” chants Future on a chorus that reiterates all of his day day one qualities.

The knocking production was crafted by 808s Mafia.

Separately, Future is currently on Drake’s “Would You Like A Tour?” and is also working on his sophomore album, Honest. Yo Gotti recently released his major label debut, I Am, via Epic Records. Hear the duo trade bars on “Day 1” below.

—

Photo: YouTube