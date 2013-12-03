B.o.B ft. Priscilla – “John Doe” [LISTEN]

B.o.B‘s new album, Underground Luxury, is dropping in a couple of weeks and he lets go of a new, radio-friendly single called “John Doe.” Featuring saccharine vocals from Priscilla, this one fits the Pop record meets rapper aesthetic Atlantic Records has a knack for creating.

The song’s topic is drug abuse on the first verse and he flips it to dealing with getting caught cheating, and spending time as an “underground artist,” on the second. “Without it it’s just harder to function at times/You race to the bottom of every bottle as if there was someone or something to find,” spits the Grand Hustle rapper. Lush chords, sweeping instrumentation and power vocals will not have you thinking Bobby Ray is back on his rappity rap grind, though.

Underground Luxury is due in stores December 17. Listen to “John Doe” below.

Let us know what you think of this track in the comments.

[Spotted at Xclusive Zone]

—

Photo: Atlantic Records