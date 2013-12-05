Jay Z ft. Pimp C – “Tom Ford (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Well, this is a hell of a way to include fans in a birthday celebration. Last night, Jay Z, 44, dropped an official remix to his Magna Carta Holy Grail single “Tom Ford,” featuring an unreleased verse by Pimp C, who passed away on December 4 six years ago.

The beat, chorus, and rhymes by Hov are the same from the original, leaving the UGK legend to be the star of the show. Pimp kicks his patented playeristic proverbs over the track’s stunning Timbaland sonics.

In his wake, you’ll hear exactly why the Texas native had such a cult following, and birthed a generation of MCs to boot.

The “Tom Ford (Remix)” was released following a photo Jay posted of his albums arranged from best to worst. Mind you, this is the Brooklyn rapper’s opinion on his music, but as you’d expect, this sparked a debate on the Internets.

Hear Jay Z’s “Tom Ford (Remix)” below.

[via InFlexWeTrust]

—

Photo: Roc-A-Fella