Drake Invades A Seattle Seahawks Practice [PHOTOS]

You ever wonder what your favorite artists do during their downtime on tour? Well, Drake, as it seems, makes the of his moments offstage by spending time with his athletic opposites.

The OVO rapper went to chop it up with The Seattle Seahawks while in town for his “Would You Like A Tour?” Players seemed to be excited to meet Drake, who took photos with seemingly everyone. This includes coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Drake embraces the players with daps, pounds, and hugs. Who knew he was a Seahawks fan? See a gallery of him with the team after the jump.

Photo: Seattle Seahawks, Instagram

