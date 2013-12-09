OVO x Cash Money Records “Welcome To The Family” Capsule Collection [PHOTOS]

The latest product born out of Hip-Hop’s current affinity for nostalgia comes from Drake, who recently unveiled the Cash Money-inspired “Welcome To The Family” capsule collection.

Comprised of four pieces, including a short-sleeved white t-shirt and a long-sleeved black t-shirt, the clothing features an image of the original Cash Money Records line up sans B.G. Drizzy was spotted wearing a sweatshirt from the collection in his “5 AM In Toronto” video.

This isn’t to be confused with Coke Magic’s pen and pixel-inspired releases.

The OVO/Cash Money Records collaboration will be available for purchase for one day on December 14 via Octobersveryown.com. There will also be a limited run in stores like Chicago’s RSVP Gallery, New York City’s ALIFE, and Miami’s UNKNWN.

Photo: OVO

