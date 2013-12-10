Jay Z Pays Tribute To Nelson Mandela At LA Show [VIDEO]

The late, great Nelson Mandela inspired countless individuals during his lifetime through his courageous actions, and has since been aptly commemorated in his wake. Last night, Jay Z dedicated a live rendition of “Young Forever” to the South African revolutionary at the Los Angeles stop of the “Magna Carter” Tour.

Hov respectfully made this the closing moment of the night at the Staples Center. With some assistance from a live band, the legend in his own right commanded the crowd to sing along with Mr. Hudson’s inspiring chorus. Needless to say that they complied by emphatically chanting the lyrics as well.

Additionally, MCs like Nas, 50 Cent, The Game, and tons of others have paid homage to Mandela. Expect the man also known as Madiba and his many accomplishments to be championed by more people in the coming weeks; and justifiably so.

See Jay Z perform “Young Forever” below.

[via hhh]

—

Photo: YouTube