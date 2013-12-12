Police Chief Criticizes Kanye West For Cop Comparison, Quotes Das EFX

Add a police chief to the list of people that Kanye West has pissed off that includes fans, media, Nike and surely the creators of South Park. A police chief in Ohio aired out Kanye, via a letter, for comparing his plight as a rap superstar to that of cops and soldiers.

The cop with the beef is Brimfield Police Chief David Oliver … who says he was listening when Kanye told a media outlet that he puts his life on the line at his rap concerts … just like cops and soldiers.

Chief Oliver was so angry, he posted an open letter to West on the department’s Facebook page … saying, “You sir, are as misguided as they come.”

The majority of the letter is dripping in sarcasm, mocking Kanye for the ridiculous comparison:

“Since you are accustomed to danger, from your life as an international rapper, I am strongly encouraging you immediately abandon you career as a super star and join the military.”

“After joining, I would like you to volunteer to be deployed in Afghanistan or one of the numerous other forward locations where our men an women are currently serving. When the Taliban starts shooting at you, perhaps you could stand up and let the words flow.”

