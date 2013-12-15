LeBron James Raps For #4BarsFriday [VIDEO]

LeBron James hasn’t fully announced his intentions on becoming a triple threat but he still enjoys his Hip-Hop just like the next Black man living in America.

As the reigning MVP and currently the NBA’s third leading scorer, King James has a bit of wiggle-room for leisure. To get his bars ready for his big label studio debut (hopefully not, just saying), he’s taking to his Instagram to partake in the #4BarsFriday series where the league’s members kick a random freestyle about whatever and whenever.

It’s a no secret that LeBron is family oriented so with his brief burst of rhymes, he choses to put his little soldiers in the spotlight with the flow.

“Two young ones now/you know I can’t let ’em down/Striving for greatness ’til all 3 of wear a crown,” he concluded with a monotone yet sincere delivery.

For what it’s worth, he’s still a better rapper than Lamar Odom. Hit the flip to hear LeBron’s latest notable quotable.

—

Photo: YouTube

