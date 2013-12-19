Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At The 56th Annual Grammy Awards

2013 was a great year for Kendrick Lamar and 2014 is already shaping up to be another winner. The good kid M.A.A.D. city rapper is slated to perform at the 2014 Grammy Awards in late January.

The former K. Dot made the announcement via Twitter. “Jan. 26, 8pm. I’m performing @TheGRAMMYs on @CBSTweet #GRAMMYs,” he tweeted late last night (December 19).

The Compton rapper is up for seven Grammys, including “Album of the Year” and “Best New Artist.” He will be battle with Drake (Nothing Was the Same), Jay Z (Magna Carta…Holy Grail), Kanye Wes(Yeezus) and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (The Heist) in the “Best Rap Album” category. Lamar also caught nominations as a guest on Miguel’s “How Many Drinks?” (Best R&B Performance) and A$AP Rocky’s “F-ckin’ Problems” (Best Rap Song).

Kendrick Lamar better win something. Just saying.

The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards go down at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.

Photo: Jamel Martin & VDot Photography