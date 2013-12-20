Eminem Demanded $2M To Perform At Super Bowl Party

Eminem is one of the world’s best selling and most popular rappers, and his appearance fee seems to be in line with said status. Reportedly, Marshall Mathers requested a cool $2 million when asked to perform at an NFL Owners party during Super Bowl weekend.

The owners passed, and got singer Janelle Monae instead, though:

Reports TMZ:

Eminem got an offer he COULD refuse — an offer to sing at the NFL Owners Party during Super Bowl week that did not meet his price — $2 MILLION! Sources connected to the party tell TMZ … reps from the event were looking for a headline act for the party that followed the dinner, which will be attended by 1,500 lucky folks. When Eminem’s agents laid out the financial terms, we’re told the owners group passed. We’re also told the owners were interested in Kanye … but his fee was too high as well. As one source put it, “It was $1 million, plus plus plus a lot of other perks.” In the end, we’re told the group settled on Janelle Monae, who’s going for a very reasonable $150K.