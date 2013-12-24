Eminem Dry Humps A Reindeer For Christmas [PHOTO]

Eminem is 41 years old. Nevertheless, Marshall Mathers is still a wild boy. How else can you explain the Detroit rapper humping a reindeer?

The “Rap God” rapper shared his Christmas and holiday spirit on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself dressed in a Santa Claus. That wouldn’t be so bad save for the fact that he is seen is said pick straddling a reindeer from behind.

The caption shared with the pic reads: “Happy F*ckin Holidays”

Yep, B. Rabbit is giving Prancer (or Donner, Blitzen, Benson, etc.) backshots.

There is so much going on this picture where can you begin? The Nutcracker’s grin as he watches this all go down? The fact that there are a pair huge candy canes overlooking the scene? Bestiality on the ‘Gram?

See the full photo for yourself on the flip.

Again, Eminem is 41-years-old.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »