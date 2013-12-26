Joey Bada$$, A La $ole, & Dyemond Lewis – “Sol Luna” [LISTEN]

Pro Era delivered a Christmas present that wasn’t so much about the holiday themes. Instead, the track, titled “Sol Luna,” is a vivid depiction of their relationships with women, and by that, we mean their sexual escapades.

Joey Bada$$, A La $ole, and Dyemond Lewis take the reins on the mellow tune, which samples A Tribe Called Quest’s “We Got The Jazz.” The chorus chants, “Baby I’m in love with your soul,” repeatedly, but the trio’s desire don’t exactly involve X’s and O’s.

Producer Navie D laced the soothing beat with a slow tempo-percussion to compliment the smooth melody. In the end, the proved to be just the thing the young MCs needed to get into their respective grooves. Another tune will release some time today to commemorate #PROERA week.

Check out “Sol Luna” below, and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Akomplice