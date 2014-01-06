Lil Kim Threatened With Lawsuit Over Zombie Artwork

Last November, brows were raised when artist Samantha Ravndahl accused Lil Kim of stealing her artwork and using it to promote her music via social networks. Ravndahl’s discrepancy seemed like a solvable issue, but apparently, that wasn’t the case, as she’s ready to take the Brooklyn rapper to court.

Reports TMZ:

Lil’ Kim is 2-faced, according to an artist who claims Kim has jacked the punim she made famous … and she’s going after the rapper in a big way.

Canadian artist Samantha Ravndahl lashed out at Kim on social media websites in November for lifting her scary image off Reddit, then using it on the Lil’ Kim website and Instagram accounts to promote her music.

Ultimately, it looks like Kim blew off Samantha, so now the artist has lawyered up and fired off a letter to the rapper demanding Kim pull the image … or else.

The “or else” is suing Kim for $150K minimum.