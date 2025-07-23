Subscribe
Music

Mya Talks New Music, Career, and Future Projects at the Urban 1 Summit

At the Urban 1 summit, Mya sat down for an in-depth conversation to share new milestones in her career and offer a first look at her upcoming projects.

Published on July 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DJ Misses Mya Urban 1 Summit
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

At the Urban 1 summit, Mya sat down for an in-depth conversation to share new milestones in her career and offer a first look at her upcoming projects. For 2025, she has released two singles: “Face to Face,” a reflective track about spirituality and personal alignment with a bold flair, and “Give It to You,” a summer anthem inspired by the music that shaped her.

Mya emphasized the importance of her fanbase and the strong bond she has built over the years. “We grew up together. It’s a family affair. From cassette tapes to streaming, my fans have been my ride-or-die,” she said. She fondly recalled a recent moment from a cruise performance, where a ten-year-old fan impressed her by knowing every lyric to her classic hits, underscoring the generational reach of her music.

READ MORE STORIES:


 

Reflecting on her journey, Mya highlighted the transition from major label beginnings to independent artistry. She named her 2008 album “Sugar & Spice” as a pivotal independent project and mentioned the Grammy-nominated “Smooth Jones” as a high point in her recent discography.

Looking ahead, Mya teased a new album set for release in the fall of 2025, promising fans a fresh and exciting sound. She also announced a 25th-anniversary re-release of her album “Fear of Flying,” which will include a special edition vinyl.

Mya closed by expressing her gratitude: “I wouldn’t be here without the love of my fans.” Her ongoing commitment to her craft and her audience continues to shape her enduring legacy in R&B music.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mya Talks New Music, Career, and Future Projects at the Urban 1 Summit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close