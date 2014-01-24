Jadakiss – “Stoner (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Many have there eyes on Atlanta rapper Young Thug due to his bubbling single “Stoner,” which seems to be a favorite among his peers as well. Veteran lyricist Jadakiss was the latest to repackage the track into a remix done in collaboration with DJ SpinKing.

The Yonkers native adapts to Thug’s catchy flow on the hypnotic production. “If you don’t die when you get clapped, that’s a bonus/ I’m up in lust popping bottles with the owners/ Top five D.O.A., I think you know this/ I got New York on my back and on my shoulders,” Kiss rhymes.

There have been a few Jadakiss sightings in recent weeks, and that’s without mentioning the surprise EP by The LOX that released last December. Expect more from the MC in 2014.

Stream Jadakiss’ “Stoner (Remix)” below.

