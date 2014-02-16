Kendrick Lamar Performs During All-Star Saturday Night [VIDEO]

Before we got hit with a dull Sprite Slam Dunk Contest last night, Kendrick Lamar hit the stage for a charged performance for All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans.

K. Dot was rocking all-black save for a crispy pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers” as he ran through a pair hits from his good kid, m.A.A.d city debut; “m.A.A.d city” and “Don’t Kill My Vibe.”

Damn shame this man doesn’t have a Grammy Award.

Watch the full performance below, courtesy of Mr. World Premiere.

—

Photo: TNT