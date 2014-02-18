Blaqstarr ft. Common – “Dear Diamond” [VIDEO]

This actually dropped late last week, but better late than never. Blaqstarr, a Baltimore musician/producer/artist, lets loose a video for “Dear Diamond,” featuring Chicago MC and actor Common.

This joint kind of knocks.

Common’s new album, Nobody Smiling, is due out later this year. Watch the James T. Moore and James Kapner video for “Dear Diamond” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

