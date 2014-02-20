WWE Star Big Daddy V Dies From Heart Attack

Sad news for WWE and wrestling fans. Big Daddy V died on Tuesday night (February 18) from an apparent heart attack. He was 42.

Reports TMZ Sports:

The WWE issued a statement confirming Frazier’s death — saying, “Our deepest condolences go out to Frazier’s family, friends and fans.”

During his run in the WWE, Frazier — who also went by the name Mabel — was a World Tag Team Champion, Hardcore Champion and the 1995 King of the Ring.

Big Daddy V’s friend MVP tweeted out his condolences after learning of his death — writing, “I’m going to put one in the air for my fallen colleague Big Vis. This sh*t always sucks but some suck more than others.”