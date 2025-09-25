Wait A Minute: Ray J Claims The Kardashians Are Under RICO Investigation

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

During a livestream with Chrisean Rock, Brandy’s brother claimed that he’s working with the feds to help build a RICO case against his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

Ray J, who once claimed that Mama Jenner brokered the deal in 2007 to sell the infamous sex tape starring himself and Kim Kardashian, is now claiming that the mother and daughter are facing a RICO case much like the one that Diddy dealt with earlier this year.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” Ray J said, as seen in the clip below, Complex reports. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’mma say a lot of sh*t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it, it’s worse than Diddy.”

Ray J provided no evidence to support his claim.

In the Tubi documentary, United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, Ray J didn’t just make similar claims, he also noted that the RICO charges against the super producer didn’t make sense. Ray J claimed that RICO charges against the Kardashians would make more sense than the charges that Diddy was facing.

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said.

Diddy was found not guilty of the RICO charges.

Ray J also once claimed that his glasses were unbreakable, so there is that.

Earlier this year, Ray J noted that the sex tape with Kim Kardashian was the worst thing that ever happened to him.

“That was probably the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, if you look from then to now,” he told Cam Newton on his podcast. “It’s the worst thing that’s ever been put on my name. It’s the most disgusting, the most illegal, and the most distasteful when you have a daughter.”