Iggy Azalea – “Impossible Is Nothing” [LISTEN]

It’s an exciting time t0 be an Iggy Azalea fan. With a little over a month to go until her major label debut, The New Classic, releases, the rapper drops a new track called “Impossible Is Nothing.”

Azalea’s messaging remains consistent with previous sightings of this adage. The Aussie artist is simply here to inspire folks to be better with a bevy of inspirational rhymes. She receives assistance from a singer who’s uncredited on the record.

“Keep on living, keep on breathing/ Even when you don’t believe it,” chants a portion of the chorus.

The New Classic is available for pre-order in select countries. Those who purchase the LP early will receive “Impossible Is Nothing” for free. You may also stream the record guilt free below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

[via HHNM]

Photo: Instagram