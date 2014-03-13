The 16 Other Guys Who Could Be Kanye West’s Best Man

Jay Z was all set to say yes to being Yeezy’s go-to-guy, but he’s since rescinded the offer. Who else could fill those Red Octobers to be Kanye West‘s best man?!

KimYe has yet to set a wedding date, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from speculating who is going to be there on that fateful day. According to reports on Perez Hilton’s gossip site, Ye’s The Throne cohort originally agreed to be the best man at his wedding, but sources say he changed his mind when word got out that the whole thing could air as an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Those same sources hint that E! Network is desperate to get the whole thing on their channel, and are willing to pay top dollar to gain exclusivity. “The thought of popping up in KUWTK [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] mortifies Beyonce,” says the unidentified source. Which is understandable given Kim K’s last wedding was seen more as a publicity stunt than an act of pure love and admiration.

Since King Hov won’t be the man at Kanye’s side because of the television cameras, we muse 15 other potential fellas who could be present at Ye’s beautiful dark twisted wedding.

