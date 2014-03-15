Future – “Covered N Money” [LISTEN]

Future has the perfect balance of street grittiness and radio polish, which is why he can drop a potential anthem at the drop of a dime. Proof can be heard on his most recent release, “Covered N Money.”

This Sonny Digital-produced cut is a far departure from his bubbling single, “Move That Dope,” since this is a straight forward trap anthem. But that’s far from disappointing, as much of Future’s early catalog are filled with similar tunes. These days, the ish talk is much more potent though.

Future’s Honest LP releases April 22. Stream “Covered N Money” below.

