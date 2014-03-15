Lil Wayne Talks Being Shot At By Crazed Fan [VIDEO]

After a week long invasion at SXSW, Jimmy Kimmel Live! closed his on-location show with rapper Lil Wayne. The YMCMB rapper spoke on a bevy of topics, including a wild experience with a crazed fan.

The conversation veered in that direction after Kimmel asked if he’d attended any SXSW shows, because he’s a superstar.

“I’ve been shot at by a female fan,” said Weezy, who described the woman as persistent. The rapper’s tour bus driver actually spotted the women tailing their vehicle. “Once we got on the road, the bus driver was like ‘Hey, those girls are on the side of us.'” As the saying goes, the rest was history.

Hear Lil Wayne speak in the footage below.

