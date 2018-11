Beyoncé‘s Mrs. Carter World tour became a family event as Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy tagged along for the trip. Carter La Familia was spotted leaving Germany via Cologne/Bonn Airport after a couple of nights in the country.

Yes, Blue Ivy is growing. Humans do tend to do that.

The next stop of the Mrs. Carter World Tour is Tuesday, March 18 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

