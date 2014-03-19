Gucci Mane – “Pour Some More” [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane is his name and lean is his game on a new track called, “Pour Some More.” While the subject matter here isn’t the least bit captivating, this song should register well with longtime fans of the Brick Squad rapper.

“If b**ches on the stage, I’mma keep sipping/ If pints on deck, I’mma keep sipping,” Gucci chants on the chorus. To be frank, this has all of the makings of one of the Atlanta native’s trap classics, right? And that’s without mentioning that Zaytoven produced the record.

More music from Gucci is on the way, as he preps a solo project called Brick Factory Vol. 1 and a collaborative mixtape with Young Thug titled Young Thugga Mane La Flare on for an April 1 release date. Stream “Pour Some More” below.

Photo: L.Gallo/WENN.com