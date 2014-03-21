Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Cover Vogue Magazine [PHOTO]

Kanye West and his fiancée Kim Kardashian appear on the April cover of Vogue Magazine, which should spark a lot of discussion.

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, West can be seen with his arms wrapped around Kardashian. His focus is on his wife-to-be while she stares deeply into the camera. It’s also worth noting that the magazine referred to the duo as the #WorldsMostTalkedAboutCouple on what’s been coined “The Shape Issue.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has been pushing for editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, to feature Kardashian on the cover for some time. Now that his wish has come to fruition, he sent a rare tweet stating, “#TRILL Thank you @voguemagazine.”

Kardashian also shared her joy in a message. “This is such a dream come true!!! Thank you @VogueMagazine for this cover! O M GGGGGG!!! I can’t even breath!,” she wrote.

See how Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look on the Vogue cover below, as well as a video featuring their daughter North West on the next page.

Photo: Vogue

