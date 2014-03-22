The Muppets, James Franco & Seth Rogen Spoof Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Cover [PHOTOS]

All “Bound 3” duo James Franco and Seth Rogen needed was the smallest reason to spoof America’s alleged “most talked about couple,” Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

If they had been wishing on a star, the wish came true yesterday.

A Vogue magazine cover sufficed rather nicely and the comedic brainchild didn’t go the extra mile reenacting “Kimye’s” wedding preview but there was a photoshop job involved. Seth’s head (scruffy beard and all) was plastered on Kim Kardashian’s body and Franco took on the role of Yeezus, telling the world “Seth! Love you, dog!” on his Instagram account. And no, they didn’t bother doctoring the hands.

Not to be outdone, Kermit and Miss Piggy are dillignently promoting their new movie The Muppets Most Wanted and they took on the Vogue cover shoot with their own images, trumping “Kimye’s” headline with hashtag, “UniversesMostTalkedAboutCouple.”

Peep the Rogen/Franco bro love below and hit the flip to see “Vague’s” Kermiggy cover.

