Drake Performs In Liverpool, Big Sean Hits Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

Don’t get it confused, show money is how rappers really get paid. Case in point, Drake is performing in England while Big Sean recently took his talents to Las Vegas.

Drake is currently on the European leg of his Would You Like A Tour? and was in Liverpool on Saturday night (March 22). The OVO rapper is being joined by The Weeknd and they will be in London the next few nights at the The O2 Arena.

As for Big Sean, he was at the Bank at Bellagio in Vegas on Friday night (March 21) and styled on the red carpet before hitting the stage. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has to pay for that wedding to Naya Rivera soon, right?

Check out the flicks in the gallery.

Photos: WENN.com

