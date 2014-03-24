CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Posts Kanye West’s Sneaker Rotation, Hypebeasts Weep [PHOTO]

Kanye West is now an adidas man, but his Nike Air Yeezy kicks are still a hot commodity. Case in point, Kim Kardashian  posted a peek at Yeezy’s sneaker rotation this weekend and hypebeasts immediately exploded with envy. 

“Sunday organizing the closet #SoManyYearsOfDesigning #CantWaitForAdidas,” read the caption of Kim’s pic.

Seen in the pics are they Air Yeezy, Air Yeezy II and his Louis Vuitton collabs as well as the Giuseppe Zanotti women’s shoe he designed. Luckily not seen are any of the Visvims he rocks on occasion or heads would have really lost it.

Photo: Instagram

