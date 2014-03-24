Name Tag: Jay Z Checks Drake In Rhyme, Damn Right He Better Respond

So Jay Z drops a new verse on a new Jay Electronica song (“We Made It (Freestyle)”), and the Internets loses its sh*t. The reactions weren’t just because of the snazzy wordplay or the acute and subtle homages to the NGE‘s Supreme Mathematics the Supa MCs dropped. It was mostly due to Hova sending shots at Drake.

“Sorry Mr. Drizzy for so much art talk,” Jay Z spits. “Silly me, rappin’ ’bout sh*t that I really bought/While these rappers rap about guns that they ain’t shot/And a bunch of other silly sh*t that they ain’t got.”

Okay, whether Jay said “mister” or “misses” is debatable, but “thems is fighting words” regardless.

In case you need background, Jigga and Drake have been passive aggressive buddies for a while now. Yet despite Jay making a dope cameo on “Pound Cake” from Drake’s Nothing Was The Same album, the Toronto rapper hurled direct shade at his buddy in Rolling Stone magazine.

“It’s like Hov can’t drop bars these days without at least four art references!,” Drake told the music mag in a story that ran back in February. “I would love to collect [artwork] at some point, but I think the whole Rap/art world thing is getting kind of corny.”

Drake is perfectly entitled to his opinion. Now it’s abundantly clear there are consequences and repercussions when he boldly makes them known without the usual subliminal cop outs.

On a side note, taking issue with Hov’s fascination with art is probably masking another source of animosity. After all, he name checked Pablo Picasso way back in 1996 on Reasonable Doubt (see: “Friend Or Foe”) and he compared himself to Warhol on The Blueprint 3 ( see: “Already Home”). Worth noting is that the latter is the same album he let Drake hop on “Off That”–when Drizzy was still riding the wave of his So Far Gone mixtape, by the way.

