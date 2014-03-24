More Images From Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Cover Release [PHOTOS]

Last Friday, Vogue unveiled their April cover featuring the one and only Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Since then, the power couple have been the talk of the Internets, and that will continue after additional photos from the magazine released.

Most of the images show the G.O.O.D. Music founder in family mode with his fiancée and daughter, North West. Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured West and Kardashian during some very intimate moments, so don’t be surprised if a few of these shots become iconic.

The Vogue cover didn’t come without scrutiny, though. In fact actors James Franco and Seth Rogen, who notoriously spoofed West’s “Bound 2” visual, mimicked Kimye in some satirical pictures.

See some of the pictures set to appear in the upcoming issue of Vogue in the gallery (the first two are official, while those after were leaks) on the following pages.

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

