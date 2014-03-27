Will Fabolous Finally Release A New Album This Summer? [VIDEO]

Fabolous discussed the build up to his long-awaited LP and why he plans to finally release it this summer at a recent video shoot with August Alsina.

“… I wanted to tightened a couple screws on the album and put the mixtape out while I did that,” explained Fab. “[I] used that to build some energy. I think the energy has been building [and] I think the people have been waiting. But I feel like, even I can’t give ’em something that I don’t feel is right. So I always make sure that I am completely 100 percent comfortable with the product that I’m putting out. I think this summer, we’ll have that time.”

Albeit Loso’s been promising a fifth studio project for eons now, the Brooklyn MC has kept us warm with his Soul Tape series. That said, Fab also discussed his recent “Young OG” video shot in Dubai, which teases the upcoming visual treatment to his other radio hit, “Cuffin’ Season.”

Could Fab’s next album be his most crucial one yet? Watch the interview in the video clip below, and let us know what you think at the bottom.

