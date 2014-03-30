Joe Budden Posts Racists Anti-Sikh Pic, Gets Checked Via Twitter

Joe Budden got checked for posting an anti-Sikh and racist pic on Instagram. The rapper and Love & Hip Hop New York star got called out for the photo, which he eventually removed, that implied that a Sikh man was a terrorist.

On Friday, Twitter user Fateh Singh(@FatedDOE) posted a photo he came across on Budden’s Instagram account depicting a man wearing a turban and standing in an airport security line. Budden’s accompanying caption read, “Not on my watch Homeboy!”

Budden got into a debate with a user over whether the pic was racist or stereotypical. The New Jersey native deleteed the pic from his Instagram feed and eventually apologized on Saturday (March 29) morning.

“I apologize to all Sikhs and any1 i offended w my tasteless & stereotypical post yesterday, it was ignorant & in bad judgement. Never again,” tweeted Budden. “Hopefully ppl can find it in their hearts to forgive me, my God is a forgiving 1… today is a new day, here’s to moving forward !”

