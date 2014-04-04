Cam’ron & Swaggy P Show Off The Supreme x Nike Air Foamposite 1s [PHOTOS]

If you were one of the hypebeasts out in front of the Supreme store in Soho trying to cop a pair of their Nike Air Foamposite 1s, your struggle was magnificent. Harlem rapper Cam’ron and Los Angeles Laker Nick “Swaggy P” Young had no such worries, since they took to the Internets to reveal they got hooked up with the coveted kicks.

Killa is seen rocking his Supreme x Nike Air Foampite 1s in the red colorway along with a red sweatsuit and while seated next to his wifey Juju.

Swaggy got hooked with the black colorway as seen in the box he is holding up. We’re hoping Swaggy’s kicks don’t meet the same fate as his stolen Yeezys, before he can wear them in a game, though.

Yeah, most civilians are probably not going to make it on that Supreme seed list. You mad? Check out the pics in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram

