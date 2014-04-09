Washington Judge Rejects Request To Dismiss Chris Brown Case

Chris Brown is going to trial for an alleged felony assault in Washington, DC. On Monday (April 7), a judge rejected an attempt to have the case dismissed by Brown’s legal team.

Reports the Associated Press:

Lawyers for the Grammy-award-winning singer had argued the case should be dismissed because prosecutors abused the grand jury process to prepare for trial. Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, said prosecutors used the grand jury to “freeze” the testimony of the alleged victim in the case, a man who says Brown and his bodyguard punched him outside a Washington hotel in October. Geragos called the incident “the most investigated misdemeanor of all time.” But Judge Patricia Wynn agreed with prosecutors that they had a right to use the grand jury to assess the strength of their case. “I am persuaded that there was no abuse,” Wynn said.

Also worth nothing is that the trial will be decided by a judge, not a jury.

Brown’s bodyguard, Christopher Hollosy, claims that he is the only person that struck a man in DC that allegedly tried to photobomb the R&B singer.

However, prosecutors contend that Brown struck the victim first. Brown and Hollosy will be tried separately, with the latter’s trial beginning April 17. Brown’s trial will start after the conclusion of Hollosy’s.

Brown will remain behind bars during this entire process and is currently being held in Washington.

