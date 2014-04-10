Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Vogue Issue To Outsell Beyoncé, Michelle Obama Covers

It has been recently reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s coveted April 2014 Vogue issue is likely to outsell Beyoncé and Michelle Obama covers if/when it sells anywhere between 300,000 – 400,000 copies.

Not that Mr. West would be surprised. The Chicago rapper previously told Ryan Seacrest that his fiancée is the ideal girl for a Vogue cover. “There’s no way Kim Kardashian shouldn’t be on the cover of Vogue,” said ‘Ye according to The Huffington Post. “She’s like the most intriguing woman right now… No one is looking at what [President Barack] Obama is wearing. Michelle Obama can’t Instagram a [bathing suit] pic like what my girl Instagrammed the other day.”

Kimye’s Vogue spread was certainly the talk of the town, as it featured baby North West in all her glory. Despite the public backlash over a reality star being featured on the front cover of the “fashion bible,” Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour defended her choosing.

“Part of the pleasure of editing Vogue, one that lies in a long tradition of this magazine, is being able to feature those who define the culture at any given moment, who stir things up, whose presence in the world shapes the way it looks and influences the way we see it,” Wintour wrote in her editor’s letter. “I think we can all agree on the fact that that role is currently being played by Kim and Kanye to a T. (Or perhaps that should be to a K?)”

Photo: Vogue