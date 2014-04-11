Pharrell Williams Speaks Out On Women’s Equality On Ellen DeGeneres [VIDEO]

Pharrell Williams stopped by the Ellen show to discuss his renowned career after learning about nine – count ’em – nine Billboard nominations. Their lighthearted conversation turns an unexpected corner when Skateboard P begins to speak out on women’s equality.

In his sit down with Ellen Degeneres on Thursday (April 10), the super producer takes a brief moment to use his platform to express his opinion on equal rights. “Still to this day –– what is it, 73 cents to a man’s dollar? Like, what is that?” said Pharrell, who made clear his affinity to women. “The last I heard, the only way that this entire species can come into existence is through the portal of a woman’s body.”

Earlier he said this about his newly released G I R L record: “Instantly, I knew I wanted to give back to a demographic that had been giving to me and my family for over 20 years, and that was women. I needed that word to read differently in any text, that it would be lucky enough to be written about. I wanted that word “girl” to be bigger than anything else in that entire paragraph.”

Watch the entire interview in the video below and continue onto the following page to see a live rendition of “Marilyn Monroe” on the Ellen Degeneres show.

