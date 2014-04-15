Childish Gambino Takes Us BTS Of “The Deep Web” Tour [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, Childish Gambino expressed a displeasure with his record label via series of tweets after a lack of promotion for his “Sweatpants” visual roll out and his new blog site. The latter of the two is especially dope, as it serves as a hub for behind the scenes photos from “The Deep Web” tour and more.

Gambino, his clique, and list of women appear in one of three batches of flicks capturing the quirks of the actor/rapper. Some images are tagged with quotes that will resonate with some and be a total miss for others. We guess that you had to be there to get the jokes.

Meanwhile, Gambino says that he’s willing to field calls from labels that would like to buy him out of his contract with Glassnote. As we await further developments between both parties, peep some images from Bino’s blog on the following pages.

—

Photo: Childish Gambino

