Swaggy P Publicly Swoons Over Girlfriend Iggy Azalea’s Butt [VIDEO]

Nick Young has taken his show from the courts to the streets now that the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes are nonexistent. The man who more often goes by Swaggy P was recently caught leaving a LA club with girlfriend Iggy Azalea, and he was sure not to let the moment past without his usual antics.

Reports TMZ:

Nick Young and Iggy were leaving 1 Oak on Sunset Boulevard when we asked how he felt about critics who believe Pau Gasol should have addressed the Staples Center crowd at the last home game … instead of Nick. 

What ensued was INCREDIBLE — “I’m the star! I’m Swaggy P! You see what I’m going in this car with? (points to Iggy) … What I’m gonna do with this shouldn’t be legal … ALL OF THAT ASS!!”

Swaggy was the only part of the Lakers worth watching at the end of the season — crushing it even when the team was losing — so, if dude wants to celebrate … CELEBRATE!!!

The same rump that Swaggy P swooned over was actually the center of a recent controversy. But it was actually a case of mistaken identity, as the photo was of a naked white woman, shaped like Azalea, with her beau, who bared a resemblance to the NBA star.

Peep video of Nick Young and Iggy Azalea below.

