CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

The Game Strikes For Jay-Z’s Crown In Spain

Leave a comment

When it comes to dissing, The Game doesn’t get down subliminally. He goes straight for the jugular and calls you out by name. With his feud with Jay-Z rekindled after a Jay-Z sent a few jabs at him, Jim Jones and Damon dash recently, The Game feels it’s time to go all in. This time The Game took the gloves off during a show in Madrid, Spain.

Before getting into his set, The Game told the crowd:

“We ain’t come to play no games tonight. So I know ya’ll been hearing about the controversy between me and Jay-Z, right. So look! I’mma start it off like this. Fawk Jay-Z and that’s just how I feel. That’s how Pac felt. That’s how Nas felt at one time and that’s how I feel.”

The Compton MC then went a freestyle tangent rocking over several of Jay-Z beats including “The Takeover” and “Roc Boys” which was transformed into “Dope Boys.” Hurricane Game then spit several more harsh verses including “Game still hot/ Somebody give him some water… Don’t bite me, I’m not B.I.G./ I’m young Muhammad / Spit faster than lightning.”

The barrage of insult also including a crowd response game of “Jay-Z/ Old a^s Ni*%a/ Jay-Z/ Old A*s Jigga” and some homophobic references to Jay-Z right hand man Ta Ta.

From the looks of this, the feud could take a deadly turn as the disses are starting to be downright disrespectful. Let’s just keep it on wax fellas and continue getting that money.

damon dash

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SoundCloud Celebrates What's New, Now and Next in Music at The Good Room
Complex Interviews Soundcloud Rapper Video Director Cole Bennett
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close