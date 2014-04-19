CLOSE
Big Boi & SSUR To Release Hat Collaboration [PHOTOS]

Outkast’s Big Boi and streetwear brand SSUR have cooked up a new capsule collection that releases today. Featuring three snapbacks, which comes in red, black, and a dark green camouflage, the release caters to the Atlanta legend’s longtime fans.

Each hat comes in a colorway comparable to a sports team’s (i.e. the camo hat looks like an Oakland Athletics color scheme) and has “Big Boi” inscribed in the front. Daddy Fat Sax himself modeled the pieces in a short lookbook.

See images of the Big Boi x SSUR hats on the following pages. Fans can purchase sometime today via the rapper’s website.

Photo: SSUR

