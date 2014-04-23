Beyonce Featured On BOOTS’ “Dreams” [LISTEN]

BOOTS, a genius producer and singer/songwriter behind Beyoncé’s eponymously-titled visual album, debuted a new song featuring the Houston singer herself called “Dreams.”

Beyoncé enters the song in the latter half and croons out with all the passionate vocals she’s known for. “‘Cause baby we got a lot of life to live/ You’re the only one I can stand by/ And baby we got a lot of love to give/ Maybe we can put the whole world on standby,” she sings.

BOOTS, who is signed under Roc Nation, opens the song with some bluesy vocals himself, before letting the Queen B takeover.

“Dreams” lives on BOOTS’ upcoming 16-track studio project, WinterSpringSummerFall.

