Hit-Boy ft. HS87 – “Grindin’ My Whole Life” [LISTEN]

Keeping up Hit-Boy on social networks is essential if you’d like updates on he and HS87’s upcoming We The Plug LP. A new song titled “Grindin’ My Whole Life” gives further reasoning as to why fans should keep up with the West Coast collective.

Like Kent Money’s “Home Alone,” this track is a group effort. Hit-Boy raps alongside duo Audio Push, N. No, B. Carr, B-Mac The Queen and Kent. The one voice you won’t recognize is Big Hit, who’s the Grammy winning producer’s father — he was recently released from prison.

Does the song’s official artwork make sense now? Stream “Grindin’ My Whole” life below.

Photo: Instagram