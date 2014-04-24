Chris Brown Isn’t Getting Out Of Jail Until June…At The Very Least [VIDEO]

Exiled rehab patient Chris Brown is not fan of his jail holding cell but he will call it home sweet home until June at the very least, seeing that his trial was just postponed.

Reports TMZ:

Brown — who was jailed last month after getting booted from rehab — was flown to D.C. and promptly jailed as he awaited trial in his assault case.

The trial was supposed to start today … but it was just postponed until June.

Brown asked the judge in the Rihanna beating case to release him, but the judge just shut him down.

Translation: Brown will soon be flown back to L.A. — where he’ll remain in jail until June … at the very least. It looks like he’ll be flown back to D.C. on Con air … a trip way worse than economy.

The stakes are high … if Brown is convicted in D.C. … the judge in the Rihanna case could violate his probation and sentence Brown to four years in PRISON