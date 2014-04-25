Common Discusses Chicagoland & More On CNN [VIDEO]

The legendary Chuck D once said something to the effect that Hip-Hop is CNN for Black people. Noting that comparative analysis, it’s ill to see MCs like Common speak on the cable network.

Com’ Sense discussed his native City of Wind, or more particularly, his role on the Chicagoland series and his desire to enrich and empower youth in his hometown. “I feel like it’s my duty to reach out to young people in Chicago,” Common explained, who noted the opportunities he’s been afforded. “I want to inspire and open up the gateways for the younger people in Chicago to live out their dreams.

The veteran wordsmith’s Common Ground Foundation has teamed up with the Chicago Urban League, Donda’s House (an extension of Kanye West’s creative house that’s ran by rapper-turned-activist Rhymefest), and others to ensure that this happens.

